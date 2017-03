Emergency crews responded at 5:05 a.m.

Phillip Floyd, 23, of Grand Rapids was pinned inside his 2000 Mercury Villager for an extended period of time before being extricated by Tallmadge Township firefighters, Ruster said.

Floyd was driving north on 8th Avenue, went through the stop sign and was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Schneider, 36, of Marne.

Ambulances transported both men to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Their conditions were unknown, Ruster said.