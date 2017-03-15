Crash slows traffic at U.S. 31, Comstock

One lane of traffic was moving through the area until the scene was cleaned up shortly after 2 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area about 1:30 p.m. when a pickup truck rear-ended a car.

Initial reports were that one driver was injured, but it is unknown at this time whether or not anyone was transported to the hospital.

A woman sitting in the driver’s seat of the car walked to emergency vehicles to get out of the biting wind when a tow vehicle arrived to detach her car from the pickup truck.

