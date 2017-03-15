Fundraiser to support local riders

Staff from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department will serve at the event featuring a taco bar provided by Arturo’s Tacos and ice cream from Sweet Temptations. You may dine in or carry out. Donations will be accepted.

Eleven sheriff’s deputies, detectives and sergeants are training to participate in the 300-mile bicycle ride from Florham Park, New Jersey, to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., which begins May 9.

The Unity Tour is a fundraiser for the Law Enforcement Wall and Museum in D.C. It is also used to raise awareness of officers who have died in the line of duty.

Team Ottawa will be riding in honor of Walker police officer Trevor Slot, who died Oct. 13, 2011; Grand Haven public safety officer Scott Flahive, who died Dec. 13, 1994; Ottawa County Sheriff’s reserve deputy Arlyn Gort, who died Aug. 22, 1989; and Zeeland police officer William Glerum, who died July 18, 1933.

Participating riders are Capt. Mark Bennett, Sgt. Christie Wendt and retired Sgt. Kevin Allman; detectives Ann Koster, Rick Sykes and Brad Nieboer; and deputies Allison Anderson, Brad Bennett, Meri-beth Brouwer, Kristina Workman and Bart McCallum.

The event started in 1997 with 18 riders. Last year, more than 2,200 riders raised more than $2 million.

Team Ottawa started in 2015 with five riders.

You can follow Team Ottawa on their Facebook page.