Drug, alcohol violations shut down GVSU fraternity

Delta Upsilon announced Thursday that is had revoked the Allendale-based charter immediately, stating that the decision was "difficult" to make at the Feb. 17 hearing with chapter delegates and board of directors.

According to a news release posted on the Delta Upsilon website, the chapter violated a number of "Fraternity Loss Prevention Policies" that involve alcohol and drugs during the fall 2016 semester. The chapter and/or chapter members were also reported to be involved in multiple reports of violations with the university’s policies in the past 18 months.

"Delta Upsilon is committed to being the premiere men's fraternity on college campuses today,” said its executive director, Justin Kirk. “As such, we hold our members and chapters to a set a standards that, unfortunately, the Grand Valley State chapter could not sustain.”

The chapter operations have ceased immediately. Delta Upsilon says that all chapter members have been given alumni status, while associate members have been released.

The men currently living in the frat house have individual leases and are able to stay in the house to finish the semester at the property owner's discretion.

The fraternity may be considered for reinstatement at a later date, determined by the international organization and GVSU; however, this won't happen until all current members are placed on alumni status, have graduated or left the university.