Semi with turkeys rolls over in Holland Township

The truck driver, 45-year-old Emory Hyder of Spring Lake, was traveling north on 96th Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. when he attempted to make a left turn onto Adams Street. Police said he was unable to negotiate the turn safely and the semi and trailer overturned, spilling the crates of turkeys.

Sgt. Brent Converse of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.

The westbound lanes were shut down until about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to clean up the crash scene.