Woman injured in Allendale Twp. 2-car crash

Police said Natalie Becker, 19, of White Lake was driving a 2010 Ford Focus west on Pierce Street in Allendale Township at 12:10 a.m. when she stopped at the blinking light at the intersection with 48th Avenue. Becker proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a 2007 Chevy Equinox driven by 23-year-old Marcus Johns of Oak Park, who was traveling north on 48th Avenue, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Johns was unable to avoid the collision, Wildfong said.

Becker suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, Wildfong said. Johns was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.