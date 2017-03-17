Police seek Muskegon teen for bringing gun to school

Keith Schillaci is wanted on the felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon onto school property.

Police said the teen brought a gun on campus while school was in session. He also went to a construction trade building site operated by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center. Police said they don't believe he intended to use the gun.

Schillaci has since been suspended from both schools.

Police said Schillaci possibly got rid of the gun in a field near the Walmart store on Sherman Avenue, but they have not been able to find it.

If you see the gun or Schillaci, call the Muskegon Township Police Department at or 231-777-1666 or 911.