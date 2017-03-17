U.S. 31 in Holland closed for 2 hours following crash

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Calvin Lyons, 56, of Holland, was northbound on U.S. 31 when he failed to stop at the red light at 8th Street. Lyons’ vehicle struck a box truck, which was eastbound on 8th Street, causing the truck to tip over and spill its load onto the highway.

Both Lyons and the driver of the box truck, 37-year-old Vichet Poam of Zeeland, were transported to Holland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The truck also struck a third vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Derek Peuler, 45, of Hudsonville. He was not injured.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m.

Sgt. Bob Ruster said the northbound lanes were shut down for approximately two hours for vehicle removal and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation.