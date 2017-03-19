Holland man critically injured in rollover crash; car lands in drive-thru

The crash occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday on northbound U.S. 31 at Riley St. in Holland Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Dustin Darrow was driving north on U.S. 31 at a high rate of speed when his Ford Focus left the road, hit the ditch and overturned several times.

Officers say the vehicle came to rest in the drive through of a Walgreens, grazing the structure but not causing significant damage.

Darrow is in critical condition at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.