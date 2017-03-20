Cellphone distraction leads to rollover crash, police say

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the crash scene at 4:25 p.m.

Michael Kirby, 16, was driving east on Leonard Road when he became distracted by his cellphone and took his eyes of the road, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

“Upon looking back at the roadway, he then observed a westbound school bus, which was stopped with (its) red lights activated,” Westveer said.

Kirby braked in an attempt to stop in time to avoid crashing into the bus, Westveer said, but instead he lost control of his vehicle. It went off the south side of Leonard Road, east of 42nd Avenue, and rolled over several times.

Witnesses to the crash assisted Kirby out of his vehicle and extinguished a small grass fire, which had ignited as a result of the crash.

Kirby was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids in stable condition, Westveer said.