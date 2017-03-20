Police on the lookout for missing Saugatuck girl

Joy Dene Martin was last seen in Saugatuck.

Police said she left home voluntarily after corresponding with an unknown person on the KIK messenger app. She may have left the state via a Greyhound bus.

Joy is described as white; 5 feet, 6 inches tall; weighs 180 pounds; hair color is currently blonde; and her eye color is blue. Her clothing when she left is unknown. She left with bags of packed clothing. Identifying marks: diamond stud nose piercing.

If you have information about Joy’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.