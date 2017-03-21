Missing Saugatuck teen found safe in Iowa

Joy Dene Martin, 16, was last seen in the Saugatuck area on Monday, March 20. She was found safe on the campus of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, on Monday, according to WOOD TV-8.

Police say Martin left home voluntarily after talking with an unknown person on the 'kik' messenger app. Police believe Joy may have left the state via a Greyhound bus.

An endangered missing advisory means Martin's case does not meet Amber Alert criteria. EMA is used for a person who is missing under suspicious unexplained circumstances or the missing person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may expose the person to serious harm or injury.