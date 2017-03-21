Zeeland man injured in 2-vehicle crash

Police said Gabriel Morales, 60, of Holland was driving his 1998 Toyota pickup truck north on West Olive Road at 6:40 a.m. when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the Port Sheldon Street intersection. Morales' truck struck the driver’s door of a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Juan Zamora, 44, who was westbound on Port Sheldon.

Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said Zamora was transported to Zeeland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

Morales was not injured.

Both men were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Morales was cited for disregarding a stop sign, Buter said.