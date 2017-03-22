Muskegon woman injured in Leonard Road rollover crash

Holly Hays was listed in serious condition at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon following the 9 p.m. crash.

Hays was driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo east on Leonard near 129th Avenue when the vehicle went off the road, struck the guardrail head-on and rolled over, said Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Hays was pinned inside her vehicle for an unknown amount of time before being found by a passer-by who reported the crash to 911.

The injured woman was extricated from her vehicle by Crockery Township firefighters, and then transported by North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance to Muskegon.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Westveer said.

The accident remains under investigation.