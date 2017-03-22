Students injured in school bus crash

Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Furton said that 10 of the 42 children on the bus were checked by paramedics after the incident, which occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. The children were complaining of head, stomach and arm pain after the incident, Furton said.

An ambulance transported one 11-year-old girl to North Ottawa Community Hospital, where she was treated for arm pain and released, according to Sgt. Bob Ruster of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The parents of all the children aboard the bus were called and notified of the crash, Furton said.

“To our knowledge, everyone is fine,” he said.

Police said the bus was southbound on 148th Avenue and had stopped at the Leonard Road intersection. The driver, 45-year-old Shannon Robson of Spring Lake, then started to turn the bus east onto Leonard and failed to see a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Nicole Pierre-Dowling, 44, of Spring Lake.

The bus clipped the SUV, but neither driver was injured, Ruster said.

The bus driver claimed that the bright sun was a factor in the incident, Ruster said. She was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

The bus driver is suspended while the school conducts its own investigation into the incident, Furton said. He said it is protocol for a driver that was ticketed to be retested before being able to drive a school bus again.

A substitute driver will take over the route for now.

The Sheriff’s Department is also continuing its investigation, Ruster said.