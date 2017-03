Grand Rapids police said they were called to the 1500 block of Scribner Avenue NW near the Kent County Road Commission shortly after 2 p.m. Police said that when crews arrived they found the body of a man floating in the river.

The cause of the unidentified man’s death is not known at this time. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3604 or Silent Observer.