Public safety plans 2nd neighborhood meeting

This free event is for residents in the city’s northeast quadrant (east of U.S. 31 and north of Waverly Avenue). It will include an opportunity to talk to the officers who work in that area, a chance to learn hands-on CPR, learn how to prepare a home emergency kit and provide a chance to win a kit. Refreshments will be served.

“Relationships between the community and department are key in solving and preventing crime, solving problems, and preparing the community for emergencies,” Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said. “We want our residents to know personally the officers who patrol their neighborhoods and to have information to help in preparing for emergencies.”

The hands-only CPR training is part of the Grand Haven Prepared initiative that began two years ago. Grand Haven Prepared educates individuals and businesses on the importance of emergency preparedness — before, during and after a disaster. In February, 19 people ranging in age from 16-74 completed the training.

All community members are encouraged to attend these events.

Future meetings are scheduled for:

• Tuesday, April 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd. This is for the city’s southwest quadrant.

• Monday, May 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Reformed Church, 1330 S. Ferry St. This is for the southeast quadrant.

More information is available on the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Facebook page, or individuals can contact GHDPS Officer Nichole Hudson at 616-842-3460.