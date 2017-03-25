Nothing found in possible North Shore water rescue incident

Officials said a child reported seeing someone in Lake Michigan, waving their arms, at about 2:45 p.m.

No other reports were received, there were no reports of anyone missing and neighbors on the beach did not see anything, officials said.

Police checked the beach and found no footprints leading to the water. Crews also looked with binoculars and a crew from Station Grand Haven searched from the water.

Lake Michigan was relatively calm at the time. It had been raining and the air temperature was about 40 degrees.

Spring Lake Township firefighters, the Northwest Ottawa County Dive Team, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, Coast Guard Station Grand Haven and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics responded to the scene in the 17000 block of North Shore Estates Road, north of Ottawa County’s North Beach County Park.