Car, semi crash disrupts Amtrak train in Ottawa County

Police responded to the crash between the car and semi at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

Peter Petrenko, 66, of Grand Rapids was driving the truck for Prestige Transport out of Jenison at the time of the crash. The truck was westbound on Chicago Drive when Petrenko failed to stop at the red light at the intersection and collided with the car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Bronson Foote was driving north on 18th Avenue and had a green light when his car was struck by the truck.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said. Petrenko was not injured in the crash, but Foote was taken to Metro Hospital in Grand Rapids by Life EMS ambulance. He was listed as being in stable condition.

The intersection was closed for several hours after the crash. During the crash, the CSX train tracks and electronics were damaged, which disrupted Amtrak passenger trains.