Man drives pickup into ditch, later arrested

The 42-year-old man was driving his pickup truck south on 112th Avenue when he went off the road, just north of State Road, shortly after 6 p.m. The reason for the crash was unknown, police on the scene said.

The man was on his way to his son’s baseball game to take him a bat, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies.

The truck traveled a long way in the ditch until it became mired in the mud.

The man had walked away from the crash scene looking for help. Police caught up with him on State Road, west of 112th. He was arrested for hit-and-run and an outstanding warrant.