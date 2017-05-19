Suspect arrested after stabbing two in Holland apartment

Police were called at 4:36 p.m. and arrested a subject nearly an hour later after a chase, said Sgt. Shaun Tubergen of the Holland Department of Public Safety.

One victim was stabbed in the cheek and another was stabbed in the leg. The stabbing took place in a second-floor apartment on 16th Street near River Avenue, next to Sammy’s Nails.

One of the victims was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but all injuries sustained in the incident were “non-life-threatening,” Tubergen said.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly on a bicycle, but was later apprehended after a Holland public safety K-9 unit was called to assist at the scene.

“We were able to track down the suspect and he is lodged at the police department,” Tubergen said.

The suspect is likely to be arraigned Monday, until then police could not release his name, Tubergen said.

Tubergen said the stabbing occurred because of a disagreement between all of the subjects, and the weapon was a “knife of some sort.”

“Witnesses on scene were saying it was a knife,” Tubergen said.