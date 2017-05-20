The new monument specifically honors the late Scott Flahive. It was unveiled during a ceremony that included community members, Flahive’s former co-workers, and current and retired members of law enforcement from the Grand Haven, Ottawa County, Michigan State Police and Norton Shores departments.

"The people of Grand Haven, they never forget Scott," said his sister, Lisa Flahive. "For the community to come together like this, it's so important."

The 28-year-old Grand Haven police officer died in the line of duty on Dec. 13, 1994, when a jail escapee shot him as Flahive approached the stopped get-away vehicle.

On Dec. 13, 2014 — the 20th anniversary of Flahive's murder — the Grand Haven Eagles hosted a ceremony and memorial marker fundraiser. Many local businesses assisted with the event through donations and inscribed bricks were sold to be laid in front of the memorial marker. The group raised more than $20,000 for the memorial.

A committee of public safety personnel worked with Superior Monument to design the marker.

Lisa Flahive said the new monument is a fantastic tribute to her brother and others who’ve fallen in the line of duty.

"I think it’s so important, not only for us and Scott's family, but also for the law enforcement community here in these times to know they’re supported by the community, and that what they’re doing holds worth,” she said. "It's everybody, not just the citizens, but the officers and the agency, and even new officers that never met Scott. They just continue to remember him.”

The new monument is located just outside the recently renovated entrance to the Department of Public Safety, located at 525 Washington Ave.

The granite marker includes three panels, one depicting a firefighter, another a police officer, and the middle panel features a color photo of Flahive, along with a police badge with a blue mourning band across it. All three granite stones include a photo of the pier, beach and the lighthouses along the top.

In addition to honoring Flahive, those in attendance took the time to remember Norton Shores police officer Jonathan Ginka, who recently died in a car crash while on duty. Ginka’s family was in attendance, and a special brick with his name was placed next to the memorial.

"I feel so awful for his family, because I remember those days of numbness and constant memorials where you're just so numb that you don't even quite realize the depth of it yet. It's just so difficult,” Lisa Flahive said. “I'm just so happy they were able to attend and I was able to meet them, as well as give them a hug. It's a long road.”

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale said he was glad that his fellow officers from his department could participate in the Grand Haven event.

"It's a beautiful memorial here," he said. "It meant a lot to us to be a part of the service."

Gale noted that he had a personal connection with Flahive dating back to their days in the police academy at Grand Valley State University.

“So it's always meant a lot to me to be a part of every memorial service, especially this one,” he said. “Even without the tragedy we went through this week with officer Ginka, we'd still be here.”