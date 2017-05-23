First of three vessels removed from water

This was the middle boat of the three, but it was actively leaking fuel and had to go first, according to TowBoatU.S. owner Chris Lenardson.

The plan was to take the boat around the end of the docks at Grand Isle and to the marina’s boat lift, but shallow areas at the end of the docks made it impossible for the salvage crew to navigate in that direction. So, instead, it was towed to North Shore Marina for removal from the water.

Firefighters responded to Grand Isle Marina at 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a boat fire. Strong winds from the east pushed the fire onto two other boats, destroying them and causing heavy damage to a fourth boat, which is still afloat.

All of the boats involved were about 45-50 feet long, officials said.

The Sea Ray boat moved on Monday was 48 feet long, according to Coast Guard officials who are overseeing the environmental aspects of the salvage operation. Prior to the fire, it weighed about 32,500 pounds, Lenardson said.

“As it is now, it’s probably 20,000 pounds,” he added.

Salvage crews responded to the scene at the marina’s request to stop the spill, Lenardson said. In this case, it meant removing the boats.

Although the third boat (an Azmut) was downwind from the original fire, it would have been easier to move, but Lenardson said it was more important to first remove the leaking Sea Ray.

On Monday, Lenardson’s crew spent the first few hours removing contaminants from the water before they could put in a diver to survey the damage and place straps for inflatable pillows. The pillows were inflated to move the boat through 8 feet of water, but the salvage crew encountered shoals that were 4-5 feet deep at the east end of Grand Isle Marina, so they had to change direction.

North Shore Marina had the deepest dredged channel to their boat lift, as well as a bigger well and stronger lift than could be found at Barrett’s Marina in Spring Lake.

Lenardson said his crew motored the burned Sea Ray down the Grand Haven channel to the entrance of North Shore Marina early Monday morning. They finished securing the boat at about 2 a.m. and returned to Grand Isle to replace the oil booms.

“We probably recovered close to 250 gallons of diesel fuel off the top of the water,” Lenardson said. Each white, 10-foot boom holds up to 4 gallons of diesel fuel, he said. They don’t absorb water.

Crews returned to North Shore Marina on Monday morning, adjusted the floats on the sunken boat and maneuvered it to the end of the dock containing the Travel Lift at about 1 p.m. A couple of hours later, the boat was pulled into the lift well and the front portion of it was hoisted up slowly so the water could drain and the boat not break apart, officials said.

Once it was high enough out of the water, it was inspected by Grand Haven Department of Public Safety fire marshals.

Lenardson said the plan is to place the boat on a trailer for a likely move to storage.

Crews were expected today to begin removing the next submerged boat, which was the farthest from the original fire. That one should be pulled out of the water at Grand Isle, Lenardson said.

Lenardson said he will do another inspection of the boat where the fire started. It may be so badly damaged that they have to build a frame around it to lift it from the water, he said.

Once that boat is out of the water, police can finally do their investigation to determine the cause of the fire, Grand Haven Fire Marshal Dave Hudson said.