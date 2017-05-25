Lake Michigan watercraft operator gets to shore safely

Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and Coast Guard Station Grand Haven responded to the call for help shortly after 1:30 p.m. The initial call was that the person in trouble was about a half-mile from shore, south of Grand Haven City Beach.

Police and Coast Guard responding in a rapid response boat arrived on the scene as the 22-year-old man made his way to shore.

Once at the beach, officers were able to determine that the man was hanging on to a Jet Ski.

DNR officers from Grand Haven State Park gave police a ride down to Grand Avenue. Officers walked a short distance down the beach to meet up with the man, who had just made it to shore.

Police said the man was a little cold and tired, but otherwise OK. He was wearing a wetsuit and a life jacket.

He had started operating the Jet Ski from a home on the Grand Haven’s north shore.