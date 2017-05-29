Police: Teen dragged 75 feet by car after Holland-area fight

Witnesses told police two women had been fighting each other, leading up to the 16-year-old pounding on the back of the car. A man got out to try and get her to move but the driver backed up the car, which pulled the teen, according to Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker.

The incident happened just after midnight Monday, May 29, in the area of 136th Avenue and Westwood Lane.

The suspect, a 17-year-old woman, admitted to knowing she hit the victim and left the scene without helping.

She is being held at the Ottawa County jail on charges for of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and driving with a suspended license.

The victim is in serious but stable condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. She's suffering from several broken bones and facial trauma.

It's expected the female suspect will be charged Tuesday. The victim's and suspect's names were not released.