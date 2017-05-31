Former Zeeland softball coach under investigation for inappropriate conduct

Capt. Mark Bennett of the sheriff’s detective unit confirmed that Bob Vale is the subject of an open investigation, which Bennett hopes to send over to the Prosecutor’s Office in the next two weeks. Once there, the prosecutor will determine if any criminal charges are appropriate.

“In this case, I don’t know if there’s going to be (charges) or not,” Bennett said. “It’s up to the Prosecutor’s Office to review the elements.”

The complaint against Vale came from the parent of the 17-year-old, who was being coached by Vale at the time. The alleged inappropriate conduct took place within the past several months and the alleged victim was a part of a travel softball team.

Vale coached the Zeeland East girls’ softball team during the 2016 season. He also was a coach at Morgan’s Next Level Baseball and Softball Training in Grand Rapids last summer. Vale has coached softball in West Michigan for several years.