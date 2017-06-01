Car thief facing multiple charges after leading police on chase

The man faces multiple charges in the incident, according to Sgt. Cal Keuning.

The incident started in the morning when a Ford Focus was reported stolen in the Grand Rapids area.

Someone notified the owner that her car was in a Family Fare parking lot on Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

The owner went to that store with her brother and accosted the person driving the car, Keuning said.

That person quickly backed up, striking the brother in the hand. The car jumped the curb and left the area at a high rate of speed, the sergeant said.

Deputies later located the vehicle in Georgetown Township. After a short pursuit, the car crashed in the area of 48th Avenue and Bauer Road, Keuning said. Deputies arrested the driver and took him to Holland Hospital for evaluation. The man was in stable condition.

His name was withheld pending arraignment on the charges.