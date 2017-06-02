Money for cheer team's trip to national finals allegedly stolen

The Grand Haven Champion Force cheerleading team will compete in Las Vegas next month, hoping to defend their title as national champions.

"Our team went to nationals last year in Myrtle Beach and took first place," parent Jennifer Melvin said.

The 20-member team has spent the past six months raising thousands of dollars to cover the cost of the upcoming trip.

"We've done many can drives, but we've also done car washes and fundraisers," cheerleader Sydney Bruischart said.

Last week, the parents of the cheer team learned $2,800 from two fundraising events was missing. They say that money was stolen.

"This money is very important, it's tough," Melvin said.

The parents are determined to not let all their hard work go to waste. The group took to social media, asking for donations to keep the dream alive.

"Why should we deny these girls something that they love and have worked so hard for?” Melvin asked. “It’s like you go into work and not getting paid for it, we ought to let them have their dream.”

So where did the money go? The team’s coach said it was not a staff member who took it.

At this point, the parents say they don't want to focus on an investigation, but rather the fundraising efforts.

A fundraising car wash is scheduled for 12-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the parking lot of Tysman Trucking, 17114 Robbins Road in Grand Haven.