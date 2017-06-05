Zeeland couple hospitalized after crash

The crash took place at the intersection of Riley Street and 104th Avenue in Holland Township at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Marian Pawlowski, 17, was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 east on Riley and failed to stop at the four-way stop sign, police said. Her car then struck the passenger door of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, injuring both people inside the vehicle.

Terrance Veining, 72, was driving the Outlander and Judith Viening, 73, was in the front passenger seat. They had stopped at the stop sign and were proceeding south on 104th Avenue when their car was struck by the Pontiac.

Pawlowski was cited by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department for disregarding a traffic control device.