West Olive woman involved in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 31

Police said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling north on the highway failed to stop for the red light at the intersection with Eighth Street in Holland Township. The pickup struck a VW Rabbit traveling west on Eighth Street that had just entered the intersection at 1:52 p.m.

That collision then caused the Rabbit to crash into a Lexus SUV that was traveling alongside it on westbound Eighth Street, said Sgt. David VanderPloeg of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the Rabbit, 74-year-old David Kars, and a front-seat passenger, 76-year-old Joan Haight, had to be extricated from the smashed car by Holland Township firefighters. Both Holland residents were then taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital in serious condition, VanderPloeg said.

The driver of the Tacoma, 29-year-old Tiffany Nichols of Hesperia, and the driver of the Lexus, 76-year-old Nancy Haveman of West Olive, were not injured in the crash, according to VanderPloeg.