Driver hurt, dog missing after morning crash on 168th Avenue

Owner reports that Maizer has been found.

SPRING LAKE TWP. — A Fruitport woman was injured and her dog missing following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on 168th Avenue just south of Taft Street.

A witness said he followed the white Chevy Blazer from Fruitport. He was turning onto Taft Street when he saw her flip and roll at least three times.

The vehicle was southbound at the time.

Emergency crews responded at about 8:30 a.m. and cleared just over an hour later.

The driver suffered cuts and bruises, but was walking around calling for her dog and picking up debris following the crash.

Spring Lake Township firefighters looked through the nearby wooded area with a thermal imaging camera and also searched for the dog.

The dog, Maizer, is a black labrador, golden retriever mix. He is two years old and is wearing a camouflage collar.