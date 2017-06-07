Holland police unveil new Polar Patrol ice cream truck

On Tuesday, the department unveiled its new police ice cream truck, known as the “Polar Patrol.” The truck will provide free ice cream to the Holland community at cookouts and other planned events throughout the season.

Since news of the truck has gone out, the department has received multiple requests from organizations to show up at additional events in the area.

“As far as we know, this is only the fourth police ice cream truck in the country,” said police chief Matt Messer.

The other cities that have ice cream trucks are Boston, St. Louis and Oak Park, Michigan. Both Messer and Sgt. Larry Matzen came up with the idea to bring a similar truck to Holland.

Matzen lined up all the donors to make the idea happen, including the truck donation from Crown Motors, graphics from Graphic Gurus and ice cream from Peachwave Frozen Yogurt. All of the gear inside the truck was also donated. Operation Polar Patrol came at no cost to the police department itself due to the donations.

Donors include Peachwave Frozen Yogurt, Macatawa Bank, Sound Off Signal, West Michigan Community Band, AutoBody Xperts, Complete Auto Repair, General RV Center, Crown Motors and Graphic Gurus. Along with Peachwave, ice cream has been donated by Meijer and Crown Motors.

“There’s going to be some more donors that step up,” Messer said.

Matzen hopes this community policing outreach idea helps build trust in Holland, particularly with young children.

“It’s a non-complaint-driven contact with the community,” he said. “It’s about getting back to that service aspect. Most of the times, because we’re wearing uniforms, people don’t like to come up and talk to us. We want to build trust and make that connection. We want people to know what our characteristics and morals are.”

The Holland police division is still looking for more ice cream donors throughout the summer. Those interested can contact Matzen at 616-355-1720.

“With community relations where they’re at, we sat down with the team and asked where we can actually serve people,” Matzen said. “We started with cookouts last summer in some of the subsidized housing complexes. If you feed people, they’ll come out and we had a much bigger turnout than we anticipated. An ice cream truck shows that we are out there to serve people.”

The Polar Patrol ice cream truck will be out at a minimum of four cookout events this summer with the police, and Matzen hopes to be able to take it to parks and other impromptu events throughout the city.