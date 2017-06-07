Holland woman dies after U.S. 31 crash

Joan Haight, 76, was the front-seat passenger of a Volkswagen Rabbit being driven by David Kars, 74.

The two were going west on Eighth Street and entered the intersection at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, with a green light. The Rabbit was struck by a Toyota pickup truck being driven by Tiffany Nichols, 29, who failed to stop at the red light on northbound U.S. 31, police said.

Upon impact, the vehicle driven by Kars collided with a Lexus SUV also going west on Eighth Street. That driver was uninjured in the crash.

Nichols was also uninjured.

Both Kars and Haight were extracted from their vehicle by the Holland Township Fire Department and were taken to Holland Hospital by AMR Ambulance in serious condition.

Haight died from the injuries she sustained in the crash at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The report will be forwarded to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any charges.