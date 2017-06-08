Car hits school bus; no one hurt

A school bus had stopped for merging traffic where the entrance ramp from M-104 to southbound U.S. 31 meets the southbound U.S. 31 off-ramp to M-104 in Ferrysburg at about 3:15 p.m. As the bus started back up, police said a Muskegon woman driving a 2003 Pontiac behind the bus accelerated and crashed in the back of the bus.

Besides the driver, there were four students and one other adult on the bus at the time. No one was hurt, said Sgt. Jason Kik of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Pontiac, 42-year-old Lynn Michelle Pluger, also was not hurt, Kik said.

There was significant damage to the car, but only minor damage to the bus.