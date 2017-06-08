With chief retiring, Zeeland discusses dissolving its police department

Olney is set to retire mid-July after more than 16 years with the Zeeland Police Department.

In a discussion a Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Tim Klunder said this leaves room for changes to how police services are offered — meaning the city, instead of having its own police department, could instead contract with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

But the city is still considering its options.

“If there’s not a seriousness to truly consider that option, I don’t know if it’s in anybody’s best interest to even go down that road,” Klunder said. “That’s a big decision.”

Members of City Council seemed willing to look at all options: keeping the police department, contracting with the sheriff’s department or merging into a public safety department, much like the cities of Holland and Grand Haven.

Councilman Schyuler Wilson said he strongly wants to talk to other municipalities in the county who have dissolved their police departments.

“They’ve kept the same officers and people in charge, just different uniforms and different cars driving around,” he said. “I would like to explore that and hear from other communities.”

Councilman Rick Van Dorp said he would be interested in a consolidated public safety department.

City Clerk Karen Jipping read comments from Mayor Kevin Klynstra, who was absent from the meeting. The mayor said he would like to continue with a local police force, but would not be opposed to having a public safety director.

Would contracting with the Sheriff’s Office be hard on Zeeland’s police officers? Somewhat, Olney told City Council.

“I’m sure it would be unsettled, moreso for others,” said the chief. “They’re already unsettled because they don’t know what’s on the horizon.”

Finding interim leadership for the police department also needs to be discussed, Klunder said. Although retiring, Olney said he is willing to help with the process. Technically, he will still be the chief until roughly August with vacation time, but there is still a small window to find a replacement, Klunder said.

The city suggested a committee be appointed to find new leadership. The committee would also look into all the options for police services. Public input would also be sought.

While they have a lot to think about, members of City Council expressed gratitude to the chief for his years of service.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude and a lot of things for managing that department and staying with us as long as you did,” said Mayor Pro-tem Sally Gruppen. “We felt very safe with you at the helm.”

The chief credited success to the men and women serving as police officers.

“I think we’re in pretty darn good shape and I hope we can keep it together until we come to the next plan,” he said. “You got to give credit to the men and women who are out pounding the pavement every day.”