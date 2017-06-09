Motorcyclists injured in separate crashes with deer, truck

Deputies first responded to a motorcycle versus deer crash at 10:27 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive near 14th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

In that crash, Samual Grima, 28, of Grand Rapids, was riding his motorcycle east on Lake Michigan Drive when he struck a deer, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Another motorcyclist riding with him, Lars Wendl, 37, of Kentwood, struck Grima and they both went down.

Wildfong said an ambulance transported both men to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in stable condition.

Both men were wearing helmets.

Shortly after the first crash, deputies responded to a truck versus motorcycle crash on Bass Drive at 96th Avenue in Robinson Township.

The initial call to dispatch was that the motorcyclist had flown into a field after impact, Wildfong said.

Grant Hammil, 19, of Grand Rapids told police he stopped at a stop sign on 96th Avenue before proceeding east on Bass Drive, Wildfong said. He saw the motorcycle coming, but it was a long distance away. When he proceeded, all of a sudden the motorcyclist was right in front of him.

The motorcyclist, Ron Green, 26 of West Olive, suffered serious leg and back injuries in the crash. AeroMed was requested but was on another call and was not available. He was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids by North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics.

Green was not wearing a helmet, Wildfong said.

“It appears speed may have been a factor in the crash,” the sergeant added.

That crash remains under investigation.