According to Sgt. Jay Douglas with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man was located floating face down in the water. He was pulled out by bystanders and was transported by AMR Ambulance to Holland Hospital he later died.

This incident remains under investigation and his name is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

Yellow flags were flying at the state park as waves were 1-2 feet and water temperature was about 60 degrees at the time of the incident.