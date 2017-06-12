Holland State Park drowning victim identified

Ghulam Yahya was found face-down in the water off the state park beach at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was pulled out of the water by bystanders. CPR was also performed by the bystanders.

Yahya was taken to Holland Hospital, where he died.

After an autopsy was performed on Monday, the cause of death was determined as a drowning and no other signs of trauma were present. The toxicology report is still pending.

Yahya was recently residing in Lansing, but had just immigrated from Afghanistan. His familiarity with Lake Michigan water is unknown and may have contributed to his drowning, officials said.

A yellow caution flag was posted at the beach and 1-2 foot waves were present at the time of the drowning. The water was around 60 degrees, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The drowning remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.