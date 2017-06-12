Pellet gun victim shot in head, critical

The youth was at home with a 13-year-old friend. That friend was handling the gun when it went off, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A pellet penetrated the 14-year-old’s head and lodged in his brain, Bennett said.

The youth had surgery at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and remained in critical condition as of early Monday afternoon.

Deputies have interviewed the 13-year-old, but are seeking more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT, or leave a tip online at mosotips.com