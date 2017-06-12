Zeeland-area teen dies after car is hit by passing train

ORIGINAL STORY:

By Jake Allen/The Holland Sentinel

ZEELAND TWP. — A 17-year-old girl was injured and unresponsive after her car was hit by a train in Zeeland Township on Monday afternoon, June 12.

Samantha Lubbers of Zeeland Township was driving her 2009 Ford Focus and was pulling out of a driveway at 6215 Chicago Drive and did not see the train, according to a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The train had about 33 cars attached to it and was eastbound, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

“She just simply didn’t stop for the train,” Buter said. “It’s about as simple as that, unfortunately.”

Lubbers’ vehicle was struck on the passenger side and rolled over at about 2:40 p.m. Lubbers was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Zeeland Township Fire Rescue.

Lubbers was airlifted by AeroMed helicopter and transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the news release.

No one on the train at the time of the collision was injured. The train only had two people on board — the engineer and the conductor.