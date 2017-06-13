Jeep hits house during chase; two arrested

Another passenger was charged with a misdemeanor, while a fourth occupant of the Jeep Cherokee was released with no charges, according to Sgt. Michael Ercole of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The incident began at about 8:30 p.m. when a Grand Haven officer attempted to pull over the Jeep after witnessing two traffic violations. The Jeep pulled over but then fled the scene as the officer approached the driver’s door.

Two Grand Haven patrol cars pursued the vehicle in a short chase that covered less than a mile in 35 seconds, Ercole said.

The vehicle failed to make a turn near the intersection of Cutler Street and Waverly Avenue, left the road, drove over a fire hydrant, and struck a house near the intersection. The house was damaged in the crash.

Both the driver and the front-seat passenger fled the crashed Jeep on foot.

A Grand Haven officer caught up to the driver after a brief chase and took him into custody without any further incident. The front-seat passenger later turned himself in.

The back-seat passengers stayed with the crashed vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.