Tree falls on girl at Bolt Park Market

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., at the Bolt Park Market held at the small city park at the corner of Beechtree Street and Pennoyer Avenue.

Tonja Harris said that the girl, Hope Street, was handing out soap samples and entertaining Harris’ toddler when the branch came crashing down.

Hope’s mother, Peggy Street, was able to push the toddler’s stroller out of the way, but the branch hit the canopy and landed on Hope’s shoulder, Harris said.

“We just heard it crack,” said Brenda Cowan, who was in the next vendor booth. “Everyone heard it and yelled, ‘watch out.’”

“My heart dropped as soon as I heard everyone screaming,” Harris said.

“It was definitely a very scary time,” she said as he held her daughter close.

Harris said that everyone in the park rushed over to the area and pulled the large branch off the girl.

It was more concerning because Hope is disabled and recently had surgery, Harris said.

Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety were quickly on the scene.

North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics transported the girl to the hospital.

Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said that he was aware of the incident and also understood that the girl was going to be OK.

“Of course we’ll go down and look at the trees,” he said. “Any time there’s an incident, we’ll go in and make sure everything’s safe.

McGinnis wondered aloud about the likelihood of a branch falling just when there were people at the park.

It was not windy at the time, but had winds in the area had been blowing in the 15-25 mph range over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Harris said that Hope and her mother “were such sweet people too.”

“Before she left, she wanted to see Amelia (the toddler) to make sure she was OK,” Harris said.