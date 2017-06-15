Hazmat team called in for septic truck rollover

The truck driver, Carl Dushane of Allendale, was extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews and was awake and conscious at the time. He was taken to the AeroMed helicopter for treatment.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Gregory Knight of Wyoming. He was injured but in stable condition, police said.

Dushane sustained non-life-threatening but serious injuries.

The vehicle, a Kerkstra Services Inc. truck, flipped over into the ravine of Indian Creek during the crash. Dushane was driving north on 48th Avenue when he veered off the road to the right, police said. He then steered hard to the left, causing the vehicle to roll over into the ravine.

Police say they are unsure why the driver was veering off the road.

With a distinct sewage smell in the air, the Ottawa County Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Team was called to the scene. Concerned the tank of the truck would split when the vehicle was rolled over for removal, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality was also consulted.

Kerkstra Services sent an additional maintenance truck to the scene to pump the contents of the turned-over truck out to facilitate an easier clean-up.

Responding agencies were the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Zeeland Charter Township Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Rescue and the Ottawa County Road Commission.