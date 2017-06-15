Man flees officers, hits a tree, crashes near Coopersville

The man’s name has not yet been released because criminal charges are pending, said Sgt. Dennis Luce.

The man was traveling north on 68th Avenue near Roosevelt Street in Polkton Township in a 2010 Chevy Malibu when Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a traffic stop, Luce said. The man initially stopped his vehicle for the deputies, but then sped away south on 68th Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The man traveled less than a mile when he attempted to turn into a private residence by traveling through a ditch in the front yard. He lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Police said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and was in stable condition late Thursday afternoon, Luce said.

Luce said the Sheriff’s Office will be seeking criminal charges for fleeing and eluding officers, driving with a suspended license, and bond violations.