Missing person found walking in water at Bass River Recreation Area

His family reported that he had gone missing during the night.

Deputies were already searching when they received word of someone in the water at the recreation area who matched the description of the missing youth.

Emergency crews responded to the boat launch area off 104th Avenue and Bass Drive.

Bystanders transported Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies in a boat to get to the 15-year-old boy.

He was unharmed and was reunited with his family, according to Sgt. Eric Westveer.

The boys family took him in for medical evaluation, Westveer said.