Van crashes through front of auto parts store

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m.

“A woman pulled up in a Honda Odyssey, and instead of hitting the brakes she hit the gas,” said Jim McEachen, an employee at the Auto Value store at 615 S. Beechtree, next to the Clover Bar.

The car went about a third of the way into the building.

“She was OK,” McEachen said. “Just shaken up.”

The employee said the car didn’t seem that badly damaged, but the sound it made when it hit the wall was like and explosion.

A large window was pushed in and shattered.

“For half an hour, we could hear glass breaking and coming down,” McEachen said.

He confirmed that someone was coming to board up the window.

In the meantime, the store was still open and customers coming in jokingly asked if they were doing some remodeling.

This story will be updated when more information is available.