A Grand Haven public safety officer said there were no injuries in the crash.

A Tysman dump truck was traveling east in the right lane of Robbins Road, east of Ferry Street, and signaling to turn into the Tysman Co. property. A car in the parking lot directly west of the Tysman property was nosing into the road, and the truck driver said he was unable to avoid colliding with it.

The truck driver also said he was unable to move into the left lane because of traffic.