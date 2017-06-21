Muskegon teen hurt in crash on westbound I-96 near Coopersville

Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Jay Douglas said one westbound lane was closed for about an hour after the crash.

Emergency crews were called just before 7 p.m. to the crash on the westbound lanes of the highway about one mile west of 68th Avenue.

Douglas said that Devin Nickerson, 19, of Conklin was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 west on the highway, reached down to retrieve something off the floor and lost control of the car. The vehicle drifted across the center lane and struck a 2001 Chevy Tracker in the driver’s door.

The driver of that vehicle, Meghan Wurm, 18, of Muskegon was pinned inside her vehicle for a short time, the sergeant said.

Coopersville-Polkton firefighters extricated her and she was taken by ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. Wurm was in stable condition following the crash, Douglas said.

Nickerson was not injured. He was ticketed for careless driving.