Four hurt in SUV rollover in Polkton Township

Sena Verburg and her passengers, Jenna Norder, 15, of Walker, Marissa Norder, 16, of Walker and Dalton Clevenger, 15, of Coopersville all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition following the crash, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Garfield Street and 76th Avenue at about 8:45 p.m.

Wildfong said that Verburg was driving a 2007 Ford Escape west on Garfield, went onto the gravel shoulder, over-corrected and the vehicle rolled.