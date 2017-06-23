Holland Township teen shot in the chest with pellet gun

At this time, police say the suspect in the shooting is unknown.

The teen was found by police in the 100 block of Elberdene Street in Holland Township, where he went inside a residence after being shot.

The Holland Township boy was transported to the hospital by AMR ambulance, where he was treated for a pellet gun wound. He was released after receiving medical treatment.

The case is still being investigated, and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

This is the second pellet gun shooting of a teenager within a month in Ottawa County.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries from a pellet gun shot in Georgetown Township on June 11. Police said Nathan Micklatcher was accidentally shot in the head by a friend, and the pellet penetrated his skull and lodged in his brain. Micklatcher underwent emergency brain surgery and is now listed in fair condition by a hospital spokesperson.